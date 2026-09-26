Brandt Snedeker: 'I don’t think I’ve held up my end of the bargain’
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Presidents Cup Highlights | Day 3 Four-ball & Foursomes | 2026
With U.S. Team trailing 10.5-7.5, Captain Snedeker takes responsibility for decisions as team faces daunting Sunday comeback
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With U.S. Team trailing 10.5-7.5, Captain Snedeker takes responsibility for decisions as team faces daunting Sunday comeback
MEDINAH, Ill. – Brandt Snedeker has spent most of the week praising his players.
But after Saturday, with the U.S. Team facing a three-point deficit heading into Sunday Singles at the Presidents Cup, the captain turned the focus on himself.
“I don’t think I’ve held up my end of the bargain,” Snedeker said.
The admission came after Snedeker had already told NBC following the afternoon session that he was “so proud” of his team this week, “despite all of my mistakes.” Asked afterward to elaborate, Snedeker did not shy away from taking responsibility for the decisions he believes have contributed to the U.S. Team entering the final day trailing the International Team, 10.5-7.5.
“I tried to work my tail off to put these guys in the best situation possible, and I don’t think I’ve done a very good job this week to be where we are right now,” Snedeker said. “They look to me to put them in the best position where they’re comfortable. I hold myself to a high standard. I don’t think I’ve done the best job for them in that room.”
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Snedeker specifically pointed to the many decisions that come with captaining a Presidents Cup team, from pairings and matchups to finding the right situations for 12 players with different personalities and games.
“There’s a thousand different ways I can think of right now,” he said. “I’ve been honestly second-guessing myself a lot to be in this situation.”
Yet Snedeker repeatedly separated his own self-assessment from his view of the players. He said the U.S. Team has given him everything he has asked for and emphasized that the group remains united heading into a Sunday in which it needs 7.5 points to retain the Cup.
“I’ve just got to figure out ways to get these guys in better situations,” Snedeker said. “The guys have done everything I’ve asked of them so far.”
The International Team has spent much of the week putting pressure on the Americans, opening a 7-3 lead Friday following a clean, 5-0 sweep in Foursomes and carrying an 8.5-5.5 advantage into Saturday afternoon, where they held their lead at three points.
Snedeker believes his team’s response, however, is evidence of its character.
“I thought our guys battled hard,” he said after his team went 2-2 in Saturday afternoon's Foursomes. “It was a tough day out there. This golf course got really tough this afternoon. There’s such a fine line between good shots and bad shots, and I was proud of the way the guys hung in there and battled.”
He also defended his decision to sit Scottie Scheffler in Saturday afternoon’s session after the world No. 1 had played the first three. Snedeker said he wanted to allow Scheffler to rest and be ready for what he believes will be a critical Sunday Singles match against Nico Echavarria.
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“It’s obviously a tough decision, really hard decision to sit the best player in the world and probably one of the best players I’ve ever seen in person,” Snedeker said. “I just want to put him in the best situation tomorrow to go out there and have a great day and get some rest.”
Now comes the final opportunity for Snedeker to put his team in those situations he believes it needs.
The U.S. Team will send Scheffler out fourth in Sunday Singles, with Snedeker loading the top of his lineup with Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas and Scheffler, respectively, in the first four matches.
“We’ve got some studs up there at the top of the lineup that are going to go out there and hopefully put a bunch of red on the board, get this crowd behind us,” Snedeker said. “We’ve got some studs throughout the whole lineup.”
And as the U.S. Team tries to produce a comeback, Snedeker’s message to his players is to tune out everything except the match directly in front of them.
“Our message to our guys is: 'All you can do is go win your one point,'” he said. “What’s on the board doesn’t matter. The only thing they’re in charge of that’s in front of their faces, the one point in front of their faces, the one match in front of their faces. If everybody does that, good things could be in front of us.”
For Snedeker, that same philosophy applies to his own job. After spending three days trying to put 12 players in the right situations, he gets one final chance Sunday to get it right.
“I know what kind of person I am. I know how hard I’ve worked to be in this position. I know what kind of guys we have on that team,” he said. “These guys are going to fight and claw tomorrow. They’re going to go out there and give it everything they’ve got.”
And, once again, Snedeker made sure the credit stayed with them.
“I’m so proud of them to be in the situation we’re in,” he said. “We’ve got a great game plan for tomorrow. These guys are studs. We’re going to get them out there and get them going tomorrow.”