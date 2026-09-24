Presidents Cup match previews: Captains announce pairings for Friday Foursomes

Henley and Bridgeman were the two Americans who served as spectators for the opening matches, and they'll hit their first competitive shots of the week alongside each other. Matsuyama and Im paired in a Four-ball loss two years ago in Montreal, but this will be their first time together in Foursomes after they had divergent experiences in the opening session. Im couldn't close out Scheffler and Burns in the opening match, missing some critical putts down the stretch alongside Min Woo Lee, while Matsuyama got the first International point on the board with countryman Ryo Hisatsune. The ball-striking combo of Matsuyama and Im has the upside to shine brightly in this format, but the opportunity to pair Henley's iron play with Bridgeman's putter has plenty of appeal for the home team.