Session 3 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Saturday Four-Ball

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young secured an early advantage and maintained control throughout their Four-ball victory against Nick Taylor and Corey Conners. The U.S. pair won five holes and lost three, building their largest lead of 4-up after four holes with an opening stretch that included winning the first four consecutive holes. Young and Gotterup opened with a par on No. 1, followed by a birdie on No. 2, then carded a birdie on the par-5 3rd before Gotterup's eagle on No. 4 established the 4-up margin. The International Team pair fought back with a birdie from Conners on No. 8 and another on No. 10, but could not sustain momentum. Key moments included Gotterup's birdie on No. 14 that shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. Team from 68.9% to 89.0%, while Conners responded with his own birdie on No. 17 that cut the U.S. pair's match win probability from 94.7% to 79.6%. Despite the late push from Taylor and Conners, the match concluded on No. 17 with the U.S. pair securing the 2 and 1 victory.