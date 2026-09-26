Session 3 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Saturday Four-Ball
5 Min Read
Wyndham Clark of the U.S. Team reacts on the sixth green during Saturday's Four-ball matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Session recap
The U.S. Team earned 2.5 points to the International Team's 1.5 points in Session 3 Four-ball, bringing the overall standings to 8.5-5.5 in favor of the International Team. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im halved with Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun in the opening match, which teed off at 7:02 a.m., to earn the session's first point. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns defeated Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune in the final match to secure the closing point for the U.S. Team. The U.S. Team won hole No. 1 in 2 of the matches and hole No. 4 in 2 of the matches, while the International Team won hole No. 16 in 3 of the matches. Si Woo Kim's shot on hole No. 16 shifted the tournament win probability toward the International Team from 71.8% to 75.5%, and his shot on hole No. 17 moved the International Team's tournament win probability from 75.3% to 78.3%. Scheffler's shot on hole No. 15 moved the U.S. Team's tournament win probability from 21.0% up to 24.3%, favoring the U.S. Team.
Match 1 (7:02 a.m.): Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im (INTL) halve with Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun (U.S.)
The International pair of Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im battled back from a two-hole deficit to earn a halve against Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun in Four-ball play. The U.S. pair won five holes while the International Team won five holes, with eight holes halved. Thomas and Koivun took control early, building their largest lead at 2-up after No. 6. The International pair responded with birdie wins on Nos. 7 and 9, though they lost No. 8 in between those victories. Lee's birdie on No. 15 shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. Team from 85.0% to 65.9%, cutting the U.S. pair's lead to 1-up with three holes remaining. Thomas nearly secured victory on the par-three 16th, but his approach shot found the water, cutting the U.S. pair's match win probability from 55.3% to 39.3%. The final two holes were halved with pars from both sides, bringing the match to all square and resulting in a halve.
Match 2 (7:20 a.m.): Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (INTL) defeat Collin Morikawa/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) 2 and 1
Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim rallied from a two-hole deficit to defeat Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark in a match that featured significant momentum swings. The International Team won five holes and lost three, with the decisive stretch coming over the final three holes. After trailing by two holes following No. 7, S.W. Kim and T. Kim gradually fought back, with S.W. Kim's birdie on No. 11 leveling the match at all square. The match remained deadlocked through four consecutive halved holes from Nos. 12-15, before S.W. Kim delivered the crucial blow with a birdie on the par-3 No. 16 that shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 43.0% to 70.1%. S.W. Kim then secured the victory on No. 17, where his birdie combined with Morikawa and Clark's double bogey to clinch the 2 and 1 result. The key moment came when S.W. Kim holed his shot on No. 17, which increased the International Team's match win probability from 55.1% to 86.7%. Morikawa and Clark held their largest lead of two holes after No. 7, but were unable to maintain their early advantage against the persistent International pair.
Match 3 (7:38 a.m.): Chris Gotterup/Cameron Young (U.S.) defeat Nick Taylor/Corey Conners (INTL) 2 and 1
Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young secured an early advantage and maintained control throughout their Four-ball victory against Nick Taylor and Corey Conners. The U.S. pair won five holes and lost three, building their largest lead of 4-up after four holes with an opening stretch that included winning the first four consecutive holes. Young and Gotterup opened with a par on No. 1, followed by a birdie on No. 2, then carded a birdie on the par-5 3rd before Gotterup's eagle on No. 4 established the 4-up margin. The International Team pair fought back with a birdie from Conners on No. 8 and another on No. 10, but could not sustain momentum. Key moments included Gotterup's birdie on No. 14 that shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. Team from 68.9% to 89.0%, while Conners responded with his own birdie on No. 17 that cut the U.S. pair's match win probability from 94.7% to 79.6%. Despite the late push from Taylor and Conners, the match concluded on No. 17 with the U.S. pair securing the 2 and 1 victory.
Match 4 (7:56 a.m.): Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) defeat Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune (INTL) 2 and 1
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns secured victory for the U.S. Team by winning five holes and losing three in a match that featured multiple lead changes. Scheffler and Burns took an early 1-up advantage when they won the third hole, but the match remained tightly contested throughout. After three consecutive draws on holes four through six, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune leveled the match when Matsuyama made a birdie on No. 7. The teams traded holes until Matsuyama put the International Team ahead with a birdie on No. 13. However, Scheffler shifted momentum with a birdie on No. 15 that cut the International Team's match win probability from 64.1% to 37.1%, bringing the match all square. Sam Burns then delivered crucial shots on the final two holes, including a tee shot to four feet four inches on No. 16 that increased the U.S. Team's win probability from 34.3% to 55.7%, followed by an approach shot to four feet one inch on No. 17. Scheffler and Burns won three consecutive holes from Nos. 15-17 to close out the match with their largest lead of two up.
Next session tee times
- 1:15 p.m.: Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (INTL) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.)
- 1:29 p.m.: Corey Conners/Nick Taylor (INTL) vs. Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.)
- 1:43 p.m.: Adam Scott/Sungjae Im (INTL) vs. Cameron Young/Chris Gotterup (U.S.)
- 1:57 p.m.: Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee (INTL) vs. Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark (U.S.)
Next session coverage
All times ET
- NBC, Peacock: 2-7 p.m.
Session 4 preview - 2026 Presidents Cup - Saturday Foursomes
Saturday, September 26, 2026
Format overview
In Foursomes (alternate shot), two-player teams play one ball and alternate shots until the hole is completed. Session 4 features four matches.
How to follow
All times ET
- NBC, Peacock: 2-7 p.m.