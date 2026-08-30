Scottie Scheffler’s competitive fire should define his 2026 season

“I don't take tournaments off. I don't take days off during tournaments. I try to give it my all each and every day. I feel like it's a gift to play out here on the PGA TOUR and don't want to take it for granted,” Scheffler said. “I don't want to look back at the end of my career and feel like I could have done more in order to play well. I want to be able to tell myself when I hang it up that I did everything I could. I feel like years like this kind of show that to myself, how important that is.”