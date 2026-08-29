Rory McIlroy makes drastic putting improvement, vaults into contention at bunched TOUR Championship

It still required great golf to get there. After dropping a shot on the par-3 second, McIlroy birdied four of his next five holes. He hit it close on each, with none of his birdie putts coming from outside 10 feet. The long putts began to drop on the back nine. He holed a crucial 11-footer for par at the 13th hole, then poured in three birdies in a row from outside 12 feet, beginning at the 15th. He nearly added a fourth at the 18th, but his 19-foot attempt slid just by.