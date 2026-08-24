Who to watch: Three-time FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama highlight ESPN broadcast of TOUR Championship
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ATLANTA – Linear coverage on ESPN returns for the TOUR Championship, and fans who tune into the worldwide leader in sports will see the FedExCup top 30 as they kick off the final leg of the Playoffs at East Lake Golf Club.
Cameron Young leads the charge Friday, teeing off solo at 11 a.m. after J.J. Spaun withdrew during Round 1 with a shoulder injury, leaving an odd number of players in the field. Charles Schwab Challenge winner Russell Henley will be paired alongside rookie Kristoffer Reitan. Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama, two players gearing up for the Presidents Cup International Team, tee off at 11:24 a.m. A pair of 2026 winners – Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Jacob Bridgeman at the Genesis Invitational – tee it up at 11:36 a.m.
Second-round coverage will air on ESPN from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, hosted by ESPN anchor Michael Eaves, who will broadcast from PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and guide fans through the action.
The efforts are part of ESPN’s expanded coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs, providing 12 total hours of playoff action to a broader audience, in addition to more than 100 hours of coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App. The initiative debuted at the first leg of the postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Golf Channel will continue its regular coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs. The following groups will be prominently featured during Golf Channel’s Thursday coverage from 1-6 p.m.: The following groups will be prominently featured during Golf Channel’s Thursday coverage from 1-6 p.m.: Collin Morikawa and three-time 2026 TOUR winner Chris Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg, and first-round leader Min Woo Lee and Viktor Hovland.
Complementing ESPN’s linear windows, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues to provide full-day coverage during all four rounds of each FedExCup Playoffs event, with more than 100 hours scheduled across multiple concurrent streams – including marquee groups, featured groups, key holes and Betcast feeds – from the first tee shot of the day through the completion of play.
ESPN last carried live coverage of the TOUR Championship in 2006, the year before the inception of the FedExCup Playoffs. The expanded coverage will be supported across ESPN’s studio show lineup, including "SportsCenter," "Get Up" and "The Pat McAfee Show."