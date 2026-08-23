PGA TOUR Studios, NFL Films reveal full cast, trailer for 'Chasing Sunday: BMW Championship'

“We proved this quick-turn, mic’d-up format was possible in golf, and both core golf fans and broader sports audiences embraced the content. We're excited to bring it back for one of the most consequential weeks of the season at the BMW Championship,” Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios, said. “The series reflects PGA TOUR Studios’ increased focus on pairing our growing production capabilities with the power and expertise of best-in-class production companies like NFL Films as we build toward 2027 and position the series for continued growth.”