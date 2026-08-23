PGA TOUR Studios, NFL Films reveal full cast, trailer for 'Chasing Sunday: BMW Championship'
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'Chasing Sunday': Ep. 2 trailer | BMW Championship
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NEW YORK and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –Following the announcement of the return of "Chasing Sunday," PGA TOUR Studios and NFL Films revealed Sunday the full cast and official trailer for "Chasing Sunday: BMW Championship presented by BMW of North America," debuting Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The latest installment features the season’s final two major winners, Ryan Fox (The Open) and Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open), alongside Ryan Gerard and Jake Knapp, taking viewers inside the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Watch the exclusive trailer here.
“We proved this quick-turn, mic’d-up format was possible in golf, and both core golf fans and broader sports audiences embraced the content. We're excited to bring it back for one of the most consequential weeks of the season at the BMW Championship,” Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios, said. “The series reflects PGA TOUR Studios’ increased focus on pairing our growing production capabilities with the power and expertise of best-in-class production companies like NFL Films as we build toward 2027 and position the series for continued growth.”
"Chasing Sunday: BMW Championship" offers an inside look at the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs with weeklong, mic'd-up access on and off the course as the featured players compete for a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
The featured cast enters the BMW Championship with plenty at stake as the FedExCup Playoffs continue at Bellerive. With Clark positioned inside the top five as he seeks a FedExCup title, Fox, Gerard and Knapp each look to advance to the TOUR Championship for the first time. At No. 35, thanks to a top-10 finish in the first Playoffs event in Memphis, Knapp will need a strong week to move inside the top 30.
"Chasing Sunday: BMW Championship" premieres Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and PGA TOUR FAST Channels, with additional distribution support from NFL Films YouTube and social channels.
Modeled after NFL Films’ pioneering "Hard Knocks" series, "Chasing Sunday" premiered in March at THE PLAYERS Championship, offering fans an inside look at the TOUR’s flagship event. The pilot debuted across PGA TOUR channels to standout viewership, totaling nearly 25 million views and 15 million minutes watched across TOUR platforms, supported by short-form clips. "Chasing Sunday" is the top-performing long-form content on PGA TOUR YouTube in 2026 – reaching 1.18 million views and driving more new subscribers than any other long-form content this year.
The return of "Chasing Sunday" follows the recent announcement of "PGA TOUR Alter Ego," created in collaboration with Omaha Productions. Together, the projects reflect PGA TOUR Studios' commitment to aligning with industry-leading production companies to create premium original content that brings fans closer to the players, personalities and moments that define the PGA TOUR.