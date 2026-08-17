PGA TOUR Studios, Omaha Productions, Shipsticks team up for 'PGA TOUR Alter Ego,' a new unscripted sports comedy series

Co-produced by PGA TOUR Studios and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" breaks through the intense, high-stakes environment of the PGA TOUR as golf’s brightest stars undergo jaw-dropping physical transformations and go incognito to test the loyalty of their superfans and trick their own peers. "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" delivers a blend of heart, humor and unpredictable entertainment to the game for a fresh, whimsical look at the sport and its stars.