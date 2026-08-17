PGA TOUR Studios, Omaha Productions, Shipsticks team up for 'PGA TOUR Alter Ego,' a new unscripted sports comedy series
2 Min Read
'Alter Ego,' Ep. 1: Wyndham Clark as Rex Tanner
Players in Article
Players in This Article
LOS ANGELES and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR Studios and Omaha Productions announced Monday they are teaming up to create "PGA TOUR Alter Ego," a new unscripted sports comedy series premiering ahead of the BMW Championship.
In collaboration with ShipSticks, the first two episodes of "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 1, on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and PGATOUR.COM, with additional distribution support from Omaha Productions YouTube and social channels.
Co-produced by PGA TOUR Studios and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" breaks through the intense, high-stakes environment of the PGA TOUR as golf’s brightest stars undergo jaw-dropping physical transformations and go incognito to test the loyalty of their superfans and trick their own peers. "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" delivers a blend of heart, humor and unpredictable entertainment to the game for a fresh, whimsical look at the sport and its stars.
“We’re excited to partner with the talented team at Omaha Productions to create 'PGA TOUR Alter Ego' as we continue to engage current and future fans through new, creative storytelling formats,” said Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios. “This marks another example of PGA TOUR Studios’ ongoing investment in elevated content and innovative partnerships with best-in-class production companies like Omaha Productions.”
“Hidden stars causing chaos on the PGA TOUR is a great setup for a fun show. We're excited to partner with PGA TOUR Studios to bring it to life,” added Peyton Manning, co-founder of Omaha Productions.
This partnership builds on a successful 2025 collaboration, when PGA TOUR Studios teamed up with Omaha Productions as Eli Manning went undercover as a tournament volunteer to catch TOUR stars off guard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
"PGA TOUR Alter Ego" is the latest partnership from PGA TOUR Studios, following the success of "Chasing Sunday" with NFL Films. As part of a growing slate of original programming, it underscores the TOUR’s commitment to delivering fresh, compelling storytelling that brings fans closer to the action.