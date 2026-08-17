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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

PGA TOUR Studios, Omaha Productions, Shipsticks team up for 'PGA TOUR Alter Ego,' a new unscripted sports comedy series

2 Min Read

Latest

'Alter Ego,' Ep. 1: Wyndham Clark as Rex Tanner

'Alter Ego,' Ep. 1: Wyndham Clark as Rex Tanner

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Written by Staff

LOS ANGELES and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR Studios and Omaha Productions announced Monday they are teaming up to create "PGA TOUR Alter Ego," a new unscripted sports comedy series premiering ahead of the BMW Championship.

In collaboration with ShipSticks, the first two episodes of "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 1, on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and PGATOUR.COM, with additional distribution support from Omaha Productions YouTube and social channels.

Co-produced by PGA TOUR Studios and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" breaks through the intense, high-stakes environment of the PGA TOUR as golf’s brightest stars undergo jaw-dropping physical transformations and go incognito to test the loyalty of their superfans and trick their own peers. "PGA TOUR Alter Ego" delivers a blend of heart, humor and unpredictable entertainment to the game for a fresh, whimsical look at the sport and its stars.

“We’re excited to partner with the talented team at Omaha Productions to create 'PGA TOUR Alter Ego' as we continue to engage current and future fans through new, creative storytelling formats,” said Luis Goicouria, executive vice president, PGA TOUR Studios. “This marks another example of PGA TOUR Studios’ ongoing investment in elevated content and innovative partnerships with best-in-class production companies like Omaha Productions.”

“Hidden stars causing chaos on the PGA TOUR is a great setup for a fun show. We're excited to partner with PGA TOUR Studios to bring it to life,” added Peyton Manning, co-founder of Omaha Productions.

This partnership builds on a successful 2025 collaboration, when PGA TOUR Studios teamed up with Omaha Productions as Eli Manning went undercover as a tournament volunteer to catch TOUR stars off guard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

"PGA TOUR Alter Ego" is the latest partnership from PGA TOUR Studios, following the success of "Chasing Sunday" with NFL Films. As part of a growing slate of original programming, it underscores the TOUR’s commitment to delivering fresh, compelling storytelling that brings fans closer to the action.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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