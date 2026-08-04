Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club: Course preview and FAQs
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Sedgefield Country Club, located in Greensboro, North Carolina, will host the Wyndham Championship.
What is the history and background of Sedgefield Country Club?
Sedgefield Country Club is a classic Donald Ross design originally constructed in 1926. The course underwent a significant renovation completed by Kris Spence in 2007. The Wyndham Championship, which calls Sedgefield home, traces its roots back to 1938 when it was founded as the Greater Greensboro Open. This North Carolina venue has served as a tournament host for decades, combining Ross's timeless architectural principles with Spence's modern renovation touches.
What are the course layout and specifications?
Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards and plays to a par 70 for tournament competition. The course features 12 par-4 holes, 4 par-3 holes, and 2 par-5 holes. The layout spans 130 total acres with 25 acres of fairway and 75 acres of rough. The course includes 52 sand bunkers strategically placed throughout the design, with water hazards coming into play on six holes from five different water features, all sourced from an on-site pond.
What are the course design features?
The course reflects Donald Ross's traditional design philosophy, featuring greens that average 6,000 square feet in size, providing generous targets for players. The design incorporates clay soil conditions with average drainage throughout the property. The notable 18th hole measures 507 yards and serves as a par-5 for members but converts to a challenging par-4 during professional events.
What are the playing conditions and grass types?
The entire course is maintained with bermudagrass surfaces. Champion bermudagrass covers the greens and is cut to 0.120 inches, while collars, approaches, and tees are maintained at 0.325 inches. Fairways are cut to 0.400 inches, and rough is maintained at 2.5 inches. The course is managed by superintendent Chad Cromer, who has 19 years of experience and has overseen 22 professional events throughout his career, supported by a team of 20 agronomy employees.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|4
|418
|Opening hole
|2
|4
|442
|Par-4
|3
|3
|174
|Par-3
|4
|4
|428
|Par-4
|5
|5
|529
|Par-5
|6
|4
|423
|Par-4
|7
|3
|223
|Par-3
|8
|4
|374
|Par-4
|9
|4
|416
|Par-4
|10
|4
|440
|Par-4
|11
|4
|486
|Par-4
|12
|3
|235
|Par-3
|13
|4
|405
|Par-4
|14
|4
|505
|Par-4
|15
|5
|545
|Par-5
|16
|3
|175
|Par-3
|17
|4
|406
|Par-4
|18
|4
|507
|Closing hole, plays as par-4 for tournament
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.