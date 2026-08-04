Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club: Course preview and FAQs

The entire course is maintained with bermudagrass surfaces. Champion bermudagrass covers the greens and is cut to 0.120 inches, while collars, approaches, and tees are maintained at 0.325 inches. Fairways are cut to 0.400 inches, and rough is maintained at 2.5 inches. The course is managed by superintendent Chad Cromer, who has 19 years of experience and has overseen 22 professional events throughout his career, supported by a team of 20 agronomy employees.