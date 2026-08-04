PGA TOUR this week: Wyndham Championship facts and figures

The field includes 18 players from the top 50 in the world golf rankings and six players from the top 25 in FedExCup standings. This marks the 87th annual edition of the tournament and serves as the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with only the top 70 players advancing to the playoffs. Cameron Young is seeking to become the first player to successfully defend at the Wyndham Championship since Sam Snead in 1956. The field includes four past FedExCup champions and eight first-time winners from the 2026 season.