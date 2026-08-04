PGA TOUR this week: Wyndham Championship facts and figures
2 Min Read
The Five: Which big names are on FedExCup Playoffs bubble?
Key takeaways
- Dates: Aug. 6-9, 2026
- Location: Sedgefield Country Club; Greensboro, North Carolina
- Purse: $8.5 million
- First place: $1.53 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Cameron Young (22-under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 59
Where is the Wyndham Championship played?
The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Donald Ross-designed course hosts this event.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Donald Ross
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,131 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent winners at Sedgefield Country Club have posted impressive scoring numbers. Here are the past five champions:
- 2025 – Cameron Young (22-under)
- 2024 – Aaron Rai (18-under)
- 2023 – Lucas Glover (20-under)
- 2022 – Tom Kim (20-under)
- 2021 – Kevin Kisner (15-under)
Who's in the field this week at the Wyndham Championship?
The field includes 18 players from the top 50 in the world golf rankings and six players from the top 25 in FedExCup standings. This marks the 87th annual edition of the tournament and serves as the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with only the top 70 players advancing to the playoffs. Cameron Young is seeking to become the first player to successfully defend at the Wyndham Championship since Sam Snead in 1956. The field includes four past FedExCup champions and eight first-time winners from the 2026 season.
- Cameron Young (defending champion, world No. 3)
- Ryan Gerard
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Alex Fitzpatrick (Zurich Classic winner)
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Alex Smalley
- J.T. Poston
- Bud Cauley
- Tom Kim (2022 Wyndham Championship winner)
- Aaron Rai (reigning PGA Championship winner)
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $8.5 million
- First-place prize: $1.53 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at the Wyndham Championship?
- Best 18-hole score: 59 by Brandt Snedeker (Round 1, 2018)
- Latest hole-in-one: Karl Vilips (Round 4, Hole 3, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: Five strokes by Doug Sanders (1963) and Cameron Young (2025)
- Largest margin of victory: Seven strokes by Mike Souchak (1961)
- Latest playoff: 2021 featuring Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott and Branden Grace
- Wire-to-wire winners: Tom Weiskopf (1975), Mike Springer (1994), Jesper Parnevik (1999), Brandt Snedeker (2018)
- Best come-from-behind win: Seven strokes by Steve Elkington (1990), Mark Brooks (1991) and Jim Gallagher, Jr. (1995)
What happened last year at the Wyndham Championship?
Cameron Young captured the title with a commanding 22-under par performance, winning by six strokes over Mac Meissner. Young held a share of the largest 54-hole lead in tournament history at five strokes and never relinquished the lead after taking control following the second round. He opened with a 7-under 63 to sit T3 after the first round, then fired an 8-under 62 in the second round to take the lead. Karl Vilips recorded a hole-in-one on the third hole during the final round.
What's the weather forecast for the Wyndham Championship?
Thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday, with the highest rain chances during afternoon hours. Sunday's final round looks to be the most favorable weather day of the week. Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the tournament week, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a high of 86 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 24% chance of rain, possible thunderstorms, winds south at 5-10 mph
- Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms, high of 87 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 36% chance of rain, winds south-southwest at 5-10 mph
- Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, high of 88 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 36% chance of rain, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
- Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, high of 88 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 38% chance of rain, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
- Sunday: Partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine, high of 89 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 23% chance of rain, winds west-southwest at 5-10 mph
How to follow the Wyndham Championship
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
📱 Streaming (ESPN App)
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.