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PGA TOUR this week: Wyndham Championship facts and figures

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Key takeaways

  • Dates: Aug. 6-9, 2026
  • Location: Sedgefield Country Club; Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Purse: $8.5 million
  • First place: $1.53 million
  • FedExCup points to winner: 500
  • Defending champion: Cameron Young (22-under)
  • Tournament single-round scoring record: 59

Where is the Wyndham Championship played?

The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Donald Ross-designed course hosts this event.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: Donald Ross
  • Par: 70
  • Yardage: 7,131 yards

Who are the past champions?

Recent winners at Sedgefield Country Club have posted impressive scoring numbers. Here are the past five champions:

Who's in the field this week at the Wyndham Championship?

The field includes 18 players from the top 50 in the world golf rankings and six players from the top 25 in FedExCup standings. This marks the 87th annual edition of the tournament and serves as the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with only the top 70 players advancing to the playoffs. Cameron Young is seeking to become the first player to successfully defend at the Wyndham Championship since Sam Snead in 1956. The field includes four past FedExCup champions and eight first-time winners from the 2026 season.

FIELD

What is the purse this week?

  • Total purse: $8.5 million
  • First-place prize: $1.53 million
  • FedExCup points: 500 to the winner

What are the scoring records at the Wyndham Championship?

What happened last year at the Wyndham Championship?

Cameron Young captured the title with a commanding 22-under par performance, winning by six strokes over Mac Meissner. Young held a share of the largest 54-hole lead in tournament history at five strokes and never relinquished the lead after taking control following the second round. He opened with a 7-under 63 to sit T3 after the first round, then fired an 8-under 62 in the second round to take the lead. Karl Vilips recorded a hole-in-one on the third hole during the final round.

What's the weather forecast for the Wyndham Championship?

Thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday, with the highest rain chances during afternoon hours. Sunday's final round looks to be the most favorable weather day of the week. Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the tournament week, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

  • Wednesday: Cloudy with a high of 86 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 24% chance of rain, possible thunderstorms, winds south at 5-10 mph
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms, high of 87 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 36% chance of rain, winds south-southwest at 5-10 mph
  • Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, high of 88 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 36% chance of rain, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, high of 88 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 38% chance of rain, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine, high of 89 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 23% chance of rain, winds west-southwest at 5-10 mph

How to follow the Wyndham Championship

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

📱 Streaming (ESPN App)

  • Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

🎧 PGA TOUR Radio

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

📲 Live Scoring

  • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App

HOW TO WATCH

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Groupings Official

Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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