Scottie Scheffler settles for fifth runner-up in 2026, tips cap to Jackson Koivun at 3M Open
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Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Scottie Scheffler had an incredible weekend at the 3M Open, but with Jackson Koivun capturing his first PGA TOUR title, the game’s No. 1-ranked player settled for second – again.
Scheffler shot 64-63 over the final two rounds at TPC Twin Cities but ended up three shots back of Koivun. This marked his fifth runner-up finish of the season to go along with his lone victory at the first event of the season, The American Express.
Scheffler and Cameron Young in 2022 are the only golfers in the last 40 years on the PGA TOUR to have at least five runner-up finishes in a single season.
Scheffler knew he needed a low round Sunday to catch the 21-year-old phenom and got off to a steady start, going 3 under for his first eight holes. He then made three birdies in a row on Nos. 10-12 and added two more birdies to come into the house on No. 16 and 18 for an 8-under 63.
Scottie Scheffler sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
It was impressive, but it wasn’t enough to win this week.
“Depending on how Jackson played, I knew I was going to need a really low number regardless," Scheffler said. "I wanted to get something really low on the front nine and kind of put myself on the leaderboard. I didn't quite have that, I think I was only 3 under on the front so I wasn't able to really apply too much pressure early on. Overall was a pretty solid week.”
Scheffler admitted he will rue his back nine on Friday and front nine on Saturday, which paused his charge. Still, Scheffler had to have been pleased with his statistical effort – again – as he begins to look ahead to the FedExCup Playoffs. Scheffler was +4.6 in Strokes Gained: Approach for the week and gained nearly six shots to the field with the putter.
Although he fell just short of the winner’s circle, he gave the Minnesota faithful plenty to cheer about.
“This week was tremendous,” Scheffler said. “The fans were great this week, the tournament was really solid. Was able to do some good stuff and hear some cheers. It was definitely a lot of fun with the fans this week.”
Although Scheffler said Sunday he had yet to talk to Koivun, he knew of his impressive pedigree through college. Scheffler fell just short of Koivun on this day, but there will likely be plenty more Sunday showdowns to come.
“I haven’t been able to see it in person yet,” Scheffler said of Koivun’s game. “I’m looking forward to that.”
Golf fans everywhere feel the same.