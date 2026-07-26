Three words drive Jackson Koivun to first PGA TOUR victory at 3M Open

You want to hold onto this moment, certainly, but in this game you can’t help but look at what’s next. Koivun moves to No. 70 in the FedExCup standings with his win, an important number as we look ahead to the Playoffs. He’ll play the Rocket Classic next week as well as the following week at the Wyndham Championship in his home state of North Carolina. Celebrations tonight may be muted – “I’m sure we’ll find something to do,” he said – but don’t be surprised if this is just one of many Sundays worth celebrating.