Scottie Scheffler surges into contention with back-nine 29 at 3M Open

Scheffler then hit an impressive chip from behind the green and in the thick rough on No. 17 before coming to No. 18 with history on the line – had he rolled in his eagle, he would have been the first golfer to ever shoot 28 on the back nine of TPC Twin Cities. Alas, it was not to be, but an easy birdie to close out his day left Scheffler with a chance to win for the second time on the PGA TOUR this season.