Young gun Jackson Koivun poised for Sunday showdown vs. Scottie Scheffler at 3M Open
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Jackson Koivun shoots 10-under 61 | Round 3 | 3M Open | 2026
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Jackson Koivun flung an iron from 233 yards away for a closing eagle Saturday at the 3M Open and will hold his first-career 54-hole lead on the PGA TOUR – with an impressive pack of chasers nipping at the young star’s heels.
It’s set to be a stunning Sunday shootout at TPC Twin Cities with a dozen golfers within six of the lead – including the game’s top-ranked star in Scottie Scheffler – but all are chasing the new TOUR member, with Koivun looking to prove he belongs not just on TOUR, but in the TOUR winner circle, too.
Koivun, whose best TOUR result came at the Procore Championship in September when he finished T4, shot a 10-under 61 Saturday including a record back-nine 28 that featured two eagles. He was first in Strokes Gained: Total for the day thanks to leading the way in Strokes Gained: Approach and sitting seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting.
“Obviously 61 is great. Just excited to be able to go out there and shoot my personal best,” Koivun said.
Highlights | Round 3 | 3M Open | 2026
Both Koivun’s eagles came from similar distances on the back nine, and he had a chance for another one from 12 feet on the short par-4 16th which slid just by. There was no slowing Koivun down on this day, and, he said, that was kind of the plan all along.
“Just got to keep the foot on the gas,” Koivun said. “After 12 and 13 I saw myself at No. 1 and I make two pars and I'm back to (tied for 1st), which is kind of a mental reset for me going into 16, 17, 18. Was able to hit a couple good shots in those and kind of put myself in position for tomorrow."
Alas, Koivun is now in prime position to tilt a trophy on TOUR for the first time in just his third start as a full-fledged member. He missed the cut at the John Deere Classic but bounced back with a tie for 10th at the ISCO Championship.
Koivun earned PGA TOUR status through the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program by reaching the 20-point threshold with a T4 finish at the 2025 NCAA Championship. While he already earned his TOUR card in 2025, he returned to Auburn for the 2025-26 season. And while he helped lead the Tigers to their second national title in three years, he also became the first player in history to win all three player of the year awards (Haskins, Hogan and Nicklaus) more than once.
Jackson Koivun reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes eagle at 3M Open
The former No.1-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking wrapped his amateur career at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 23rd.
“Playing at Auburn was so much fun. We were definitely put in some stressful situations at National Championships and just collegiate play. Just trying to lean on those experiences to try to go out there and execute tomorrow,” he said, with a maiden TOUR title in his sights.
Koivun holds a three-shot lead heading into Sunday over Emiliano Grillo and Ben Kohles – who both shot third-round 65s. Kohles is having his own tidy summertime stretch of results, with three top 25s in a row. He finished tied for third at the John Deere, a tournament he very much had an opportunity to win until a final-hole double bogey. He’s hoping to take plenty of that experience for Sunday in Minnesota.
“Luckily, I was in the same position a couple weeks ago at John Deere. I played really good in that final round in the last group, so I know kind of what it takes and feeling the same kind of things,” Kohles said. “I've obviously been playing really well and just going to keep the pedal down and try to make a bunch of birdies tomorrow.”
A shot further back at 16 under through 54 holes is Chandler Phillips and, after an 8-under 63, Michael Brennan. Third-round leader Michael Kim, after a Friday 59, shot a 1-under 70 and is amongst those tied for sixth.
So, there’s a hearty mix of veterans, proven winners and, of course, the world No. 1 all looking for a final-round charge at the 3M Open. But leading the way is a 21-year-old looking poised for the biggest win of his life.
And who’s holding a fairly simple game plan, too.
“I’m feeling great. Excited, ready for tomorrow. It's going to be definitely a test tomorrow. … We've got a lot of great players behind me, but just going to stick to my game plan,” Koivun said, “and try to smile.”