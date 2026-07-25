Young gun Jackson Koivun poised for Sunday showdown vs. Scottie Scheffler at 3M Open

Koivun earned PGA TOUR status through the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program by reaching the 20-point threshold with a T4 finish at the 2025 NCAA Championship. While he already earned his TOUR card in 2025, he returned to Auburn for the 2025-26 season. And while he helped lead the Tigers to their second national title in three years, he also became the first player in history to win all three player of the year awards (Haskins, Hogan and Nicklaus) more than once.