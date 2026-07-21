3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama on implications of FedExCup Playoffs at 3M Open
With just three events remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, the stakes continue to rise at the 3M Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler makes his tournament debut, defending champion Kurt Kitayama returns to TPC Twin Cities, and plenty of players are looking to make a late push into the top 70 in the FedExCup standings.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:29 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:55 p.m.: Jason Day, Tom Kim, Casey Jarvis
Featured groups
- 8:18 a.m.: Max Homa, Jake Knapp, Corey Conners
- 8:40 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
- 1:33 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Jackson Koivun
- 1:44 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau
Featured holes
- Nos. 4, 8, 13 and 17 (all par 3s)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:40 a.m.: Jason Day, Tom Kim, Casey Jarvis
- 1:44 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
Featured groups
- 8:18 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Jackson Koivun
- 8:29 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau
- 1:33 p.m.: Max Homa, Jake Knapp, Corey Conners
- 1:55 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
Featured holes
- Nos. 4, 8, 13 and 17 (all par 3s)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.