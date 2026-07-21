PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Kurt Kitayama on implications of FedExCup Playoffs at 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama on implications of FedExCup Playoffs at 3M Open

Written by Staff

With just three events remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, the stakes continue to rise at the 3M Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler makes his tournament debut, defending champion Kurt Kitayama returns to TPC Twin Cities, and plenty of players are looking to make a late push into the top 70 in the FedExCup standings.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television: 

  • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured groups

THURSDAY

Marquee groups

  • 8:29 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:55 p.m.: Jason Day, Tom Kim, Casey Jarvis

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 4, 8, 13 and 17 (all par 3s)

FRIDAY

Marquee groups

  • 8:40 a.m.: Jason Day, Tom Kim, Casey Jarvis
  • 1:44 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

Featured groups

  • 8:18 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Jackson Koivun
  • 8:29 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau
  • 1:33 p.m.: Max Homa, Jake Knapp, Corey Conners
  • 1:55 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

Featured holes

  • Nos. 4, 8, 13 and 17 (all par 3s)

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
PGA TOUR this week: 3M Open facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
1D AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at TPC Twin Cities
Latest
Image for article.
3D AGO
The Open Round 3 updates: Burns grabs lead with Saturday 65
Latest
R1
Groupings Official

3M Open

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
USA
T. Moore
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW