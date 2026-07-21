PGA TOUR this week: 3M Open facts and figures
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama on implications of FedExCup Playoffs at 3M Open
Key takeaways
- Dates: July 23-26, 2026
- Location: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
- Purse: $8.8 million
- First place: $1.58 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Kurt Kitayama (23-under)
- Tournament single round scoring record: 60
Where is 3M Open played?
The 3M Open takes place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer and opened in 2000.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Arnold Palmer
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,431 yards
Who are the past champions?
The 3M Open has crowned five different winners in its recent editions. Here are the past five champions:
- 2025: Kurt Kitayama (23-under)
- 2024: Jhonattan Vegas (17-under)
- 2023: Lee Hodges (24-under)
- 2022: Tony Finau (17-under)
- 2021: Cameron Champ (15-under)
The tournament has never had a multiple winner in its seven-year history.
Who's in the field this week at 3M Open?
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler makes his tournament debut, becoming the first world No. 1 to compete since Brooks Koepka in 2019. The field includes nine players in the top 50 of the world golf rankings and two players in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Eight players in the field have competed in all seven previous editions of the tournament.
- Kurt Kitayama (defending champion)
- Scottie Scheffler (world No. 1)
- Ryan Fox
- Gary Woodland
- Tom Kim
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jake Knapp
- Maverick McNealy
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $8.8 million
- First-place prize: $1.58 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at 3M Open?
- Best 18-hole score: 60 (Adam Svensson, Round 1, 2025; Kurt Kitayama, Round 3, 2025)
- Latest hole-in-one: Thorbjørn Olesen, Round 3, Hole 8, 2025
- Largest 54-hole lead: 5 strokes (Lee Hodges, 2023)
- Largest margin of victory: 7 strokes (Lee Hodges, 2023)
- Wire-to-wire winners: Lee Hodges (2023)
- Best come-from-behind win: 5 strokes behind (Tony Finau, 2022)
What happened last year at 3M Open?
Kurt Kitayama won at the 2025 3M Open, finishing at 23-under par. Kitayama started the final round T3 but posted a 6-under to secure a one-shot victory over Sam Stevens. The tournament featured exceptional scoring conditions, with the course conceding five rounds of 62 or better, including two rounds of 60. Thorbjørn Olesen recorded a hole-in-one on the eighth hole during the third round.
What's the weather forecast for 3M Open?
The forecast calls for excellent playing conditions with mostly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to mid 90s throughout the week. Saturday will be the warmest day with a high of 94 degrees, while Friday will feature the strongest winds at 10-20 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees, low of 55 degrees, 5% rain chance, winds northwest at 5-10 mph
- Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 4% rain chance, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
- Friday: Sunny with a high of 83 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 3% rain chance, winds southwest at 10-20 mph
- Saturday: Sunny with a high of 94 degrees, low of 69 degrees, 12% rain chance, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
- Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 93 degrees, low of 69 degrees, 17% rain chance, winds southwest at 5-10 mph
How to follow 3M Open
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: GOLF Channel, 4-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: GOLF Channel, 1-3 p.m.; CBS, Paramount+, 3-6 p.m.
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.