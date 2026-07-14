What’s different, not wrong, with Scottie Scheffler in 2026?

Scheffler has shown signs of those increased expectations in how he expresses himself on the golf course. He isn’t afraid to extoll his mistakes. As a few more have cropped up this season, he hasn’t hidden his frustration. He’s needed a few more mid-tournament range sessions than expected. He spent hours hitting balls in the pouring rain at THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this year, trying to solve the inefficiencies in his swing. Typically, swing coach Randy Smith is there primarily to make sure Scheffler’s fundamentals are sound. They’ve delved into more detailed swing mechanics recently.