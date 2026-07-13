British Open 2026: What is the cut at Royal Birkdale?
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Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown
The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club for the first time since 2017. The field of 156 players features the defending champion Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who last won The Open when it was contested at Royal Birkdale.
After the first 36 holes of play, a cut will be made with the 70 lowest scores and ties qualifying for the weekend with a chance to win the claret jug. There is no 10-shot rule in effect where players within 10 shots of the leader after the first two rounds would also qualify.
The Open cut rule differs from a typical PGA TOUR Full-Field Event, in which the top 65 and ties after 36 holes qualify for the weekend. The Masters field (91 players for 2026) is cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. The U.S. Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. The PGA Championship uses the same format as The Open, with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes. THE PLAYERS Championship, like most PGA TOUR Full-Field Events, cuts to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.
Here’s a look at the cutline for the last 10 Open Championships:
- 2025: 143 (1 over), Royal Portrush
- 2024: 148 (6 over), Royal Troon
- 2023: 145 (3 over), Royal Liverpool
- 2022: 144 (Even), St. Andrews
- 2021: 141 (1 over), Royal St. George's
- 2019: 143 (1 over), Royal Portrush
- 2018: 145 (3 over), Carnoustie
- 2017: 145 (5 over), Royal Birkdale
- 2016: 146 (4 over), Royal Troon
- 2015: 144 (Even), St. Andrews