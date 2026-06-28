Scheffler, Hovland head to Monday playoff to decide Travelers Championship after weather delay
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Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 13 in two, makes birdie at Travelers
After a near 90-minute weather delay Sunday, the Travelers Championship will finish in a playoff contested Monday between Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.
Scheffler and Hovland will decide the Travelers at 9 a.m. ET, in a sudden-death battle on hole No. 18, repeated until a winner is decided. The playoff will air across Peacock, NBC Sports Network and Golf Channel.
Scheffler, who won this event in a playoff in 2024, and Hovland both had birdie chances on the 72nd hole, but neither could convert. Scheffler left his 27-foot attempt eight feet short but rolled in the par, while Hovland’s birdie effort barely slid by the right edge.
The pair finished at 21-under 259.
Scheffler shot a 2-under 68 and is looking for his second victory of the season. Hovland won the Valspar Championship a year ago to break a two-year winless drought and shot a 1-under 69.
Hovland has won a playoff in his PGA TOUR career, in 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Scheffler is 2-2 in his TOUR career in playoffs. His 2024 win at TPC River Highlands came in extra holes against Tom Kim.
Collin Morikawa finished one shot out of the playoff at 20 under for the week. He shot the round of the day Sunday, a 9-under 61.
Matt Fitzpatrick, a winner three times already this season, finished a shot further back at 19 under, while last week’s U.S. Open winner, Wyndham Clark, was tied for fifth at 18 under alongside Akshay Bhatia.
The Travelers Championship is the final Signature Event of the season.
The final round of the Travelers Championship resumed at 7:20 p.m. ET after being initially suspended due to dangerous weather at 5:57 p.m., with Scottie Scheffler leading the way by one.
A total of 1.12 inches of rain fell on TPC River Highlands.
Rain suddenly pelted TPC River Highlights in the 5 o'clock hour, with play continuing before electricity was eventually detected in the radius of the course.
Scheffler had made two birdies in his last four holes before play was suspended, including two-putting from 39 feet on the par-5 13th.
Collin Morikawa holds the lead in the clubhouse after a tidy 9-under 61 on Sunday. His final birdie on No. 18 came in the driving rain after he knocked his approach from a fairway bunker to just eight feet.
Morikawa finished at 20-under for the week and signed his card prior to the suspension.
Last week’s U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark is at 19 under through 14 holes, while Viktor Hovland, who is in the final pairing with Scheffler, is 1 over for his round and is also at 19 under.