Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Round 4
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Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from 112 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
The Travelers Championship continues at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, featuring a $20 million purse as the final Signature Event of the 2026 season.
Viktor Hovland leapt over Scottie Scheffler for a single-shot lead with a birdie on the final hole Saturday, setting up a signature showdown between the two stars Sunday in Connecticut. Those two are four shots clear of the pack, with Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia the closest chasers at 15-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Travelers on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Sunday: 2-4 p.m., GOLF Channel, 4-7 p.m., NBC
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 10:50 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
Featured groups
- 9:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Min Woo Lee
- 9:55 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak
Featured holes
- Nos. 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.