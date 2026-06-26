Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Round 3
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Highlights | Travelers Championship | Round 2
The Travelers Championship continues at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, featuring a $20 million purse as the final Signature Event of the 2026 season.
Scottie Scheffler grabs a commanding two-shot lead at 16-under par after posting 60 on Friday. The only player within three shots of Scheffler is Viktor Hovland, who is at 14 under thanks to a bogey-free second-round 61. Matt Fitzpatrick is in the chase pack at 10 under and looks for his fourth win of the season on TOUR.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Travelers on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Saturday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 2-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:
- Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 8:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard
Featured groups
- 8:00 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ryan Fox
- 9:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman
Featured holes
- Nos. 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.