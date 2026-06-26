PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Travelers Championship | Round 2

Highlights | Travelers Championship | Round 2

The Travelers Championship continues at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, featuring a $20 million purse as the final Signature Event of the 2026 season.

Scottie Scheffler grabs a commanding two-shot lead at 16-under par after posting 60 on Friday. The only player within three shots of Scheffler is Viktor Hovland, who is at 14 under thanks to a bogey-free second-round 61. Matt Fitzpatrick is in the chase pack at 10 under and looks for his fourth win of the season on TOUR.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

How to follow (all times ET)

Special programming alerts:

  • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Travelers on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
    • Saturday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Television:

  • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
  • Sunday: 2-4 p.m., GOLF Channel

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

Featured groups

SATURDAY

Marquee group

  • 8:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
How to watch Friday action from TPC River Handlands
Latest
Image for article.
3D AGO
Travelers Championship How to watch Rounds 1-2 from TPC River Highlands
Latest
Image for article.
6D AGO
2026 U.S. Open: How to watch finale from Shinnecock
Latest
R2
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
Thru
F

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T3

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T3

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T3

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T5

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T5

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T5

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T5

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-10
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW