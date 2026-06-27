Viktor Hovland’s form returns, with just Scottie Scheffler standing in way at Travelers Championship

“As soon as I find a certain feel that I can trust and it produces a pretty reliable shot shape, I know that I'm going to be able to score pretty well from there. So, if I happen to shoot 2 under or 6 under or 9 under, it's like that's not the most important thing, in a way. It's like as soon as I see the shots that I'm trying to hit and execute, that's what gives me the confidence,” Hovland said. “Then it's all a bonus on top being able to do it at this stage and in front of that many people.”