Matt Fitzpatrick finds immediate payoff after driver switch at Travelers Championship

“The detail is really important and it’s important to try to get that right as best you can. Everyone is different. Their habits, how they move the club, how they react to different clubs,” he explained. “I tried one in Canada and it was exactly… neutral, neutral, neutral and I hit it 50 yards right. That’s just the way I react. I think people think that guys just get a driver and it’s just going to go straight and away you go. There’s obviously a lot more to it than that.”