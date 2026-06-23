How it works: PGA TOUR Championship Series

Following the TOUR Championship, the top players from the PGA TOUR Championship Series will also be eligible for a limited series of elevated international events, played in the fall. Announced at a later date with the intent to be delivered in conjunction with the DP World Tour as part of the Strategic Alliance between the two organizations, these events will include prominent national opens. The fall calendar of events will not factor into the points race to determine eligibility for the following season but will give the best players in the world an opportunity to shine brightly in front of new audiences on an international stage.