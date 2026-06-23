PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp's letter to fans on new competitive changes
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PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp discusses the new changes coming to the TOUR's competitive structure in a letter to the fans. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Today marks a pivotal moment for the PGA TOUR as we move forward with a new competitive system, starting in the 2028 season.
Throughout this process, we have listened closely to players, partners and our fans. You told us you wanted to see the best players in the world competing against one another more often. You wanted clearer stakes as the season unfolds. And you wanted a more dramatic finish to the season that rewards excellence and makes every tournament matter.
This new model is our response.
One TOUR. Two compelling series of events, played at the most worthy courses, for the highest stakes, culminating in a true postseason that crowns the best golfer in the world.
Every event serves a distinct purpose, contributing to one unified objective—to be the strongest, most compelling golf platform in the world, for the benefit of our fans, partners and players.
While our competitive model is evolving, we remain committed to making a positive impact. Since 1968, the PGA TOUR has been guided by the belief that golf can be a force for good. As the PGA TOUR grows, so will our ability to support the communities where we play.
Today's announcement represents meaningful progress, but our work is far from finished. We will continue refining elements of the model and sharing public updates as we move toward implementation.
Thank you for your passion for the PGA TOUR and for the game of golf. Your feedback helped shape this work, and we will continue listening as we build the strongest, most competitive golf platform in the world.