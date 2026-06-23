How it works: Promotion and relegation on the PGA TOUR
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PGA TOUR announces new competitive model for 2028 season, including both promotion and relegation, giving players and fans clear guidelines on the stakes for each tournament. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
With the PGA TOUR Boards approving a series of recommendations from the Future Competition Committee, a new competitive structure will be implemented on TOUR beginning in 2028. The new model will feature two distinct series of tournaments – the PGA TOUR Championship Series and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series – which will run concurrently.
A key component to the new system will be a true meritocracy, including both promotion and relegation, as players and fans have clear guidelines on the stakes for each tournament.
Let’s dive into how promotion and relegation will work on the PGA TOUR beginning in 2028:
Points lists
The PGA TOUR Championship Series and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will utilize separate and distinct points lists, each geared toward rewarding winning, emphasizing top finishes and reinforcing the importance of making the cut. Players will earn points only within the series for which they are eligible.
The PGA TOUR Championship Series will utilize a single, consistent points system across every event, unlike it is today with four types of events offering different point allocations. The PGA TOUR Challenger Series will award points in a consistent manner, with elevated points offered for majors as well as events played during PGA TOUR Championship Series off weeks. PGA TOUR Championship Series players will not be eligible for PGA TOUR Challenger Series events.
Promotion to PGA TOUR Championship Series
A minimum of 20 additional spots will go to the top finishers from the PGA TOUR Challenger Series, players who distinguish themselves across a schedule of at least 20 events.
PGA TOUR Challenger Series players who finish inside the top 20 on the season-long points race will have PGA TOUR Championship Series membership for the entire subsequent season, with guaranteed entry into every regular season event outside of the majors and THE PLAYERS, which may maintain their own eligibility. Unlike today, PGA TOUR Championship Series event eligibility is the same for each event, so players on the PGA TOUR Championship Series are guaranteed access to every event. Criteria for additional spots on the PGA TOUR Championship Series will be announced at a later date but will include tournament winners, medical extensions and career milestones.
PGA TOUR Challenger Series players who finish outside the cutoff for promotion will still have an opportunity for promotion via the “last chance” series, a collection of four to six events played in the fall with a limited number of PGA TOUR Championship Series spots available to top finishers.
In-season promotion opportunities
The other in-season promotion option is winning a major championship. Entry criteria for each major will be determined by the respective organization, meaning that PGA TOUR Challenger Series participants could qualify for majors despite those events appearing on the PGA TOUR Championship Series schedule. Should a player who is not a PGA TOUR Championship Series member win a major, he would earn an immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR Championship Series.
Relegation to PGA TOUR Challenger Series
At minimum, the top 90 players from the season-long points list (out of approximately 130 players) will retain PGA TOUR Championship Series membership for the following season. Those who fail to retain their membership during the regular season could retain it via the “last chance” series held in the fall. Eligibility for those events will include players relegated from PGA TOUR Championship Series, PGA TOUR Challenger Series players and other categories to be determined.
PGA TOUR Championship Series players who fail to regain their status via the “last chance” series will be eligible for the PGA TOUR Challenger Series the following year.
Promotion to PGA TOUR Challenger Series
The PGA TOUR’s annual qualifying tournament, known as Q-School, will conclude prior to the beginning of the “last chance” series and will offer the opportunity for players to earn access to the PGA TOUR Challenger Series in addition to pathways developmental properties.
There will also be relegation out of the PGA TOUR Challenger Series, the details of which will be released at a later date.