How it works: Promotion and relegation on the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR Challenger Series players who finish inside the top 20 on the season-long points race will have PGA TOUR Championship Series membership for the entire subsequent season, with guaranteed entry into every regular season event outside of the majors and THE PLAYERS, which may maintain their own eligibility. Unlike today, PGA TOUR Championship Series event eligibility is the same for each event, so players on the PGA TOUR Championship Series are guaranteed access to every event. Criteria for additional spots on the PGA TOUR Championship Series will be announced at a later date but will include tournament winners, medical extensions and career milestones.