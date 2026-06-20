Scottie Scheffler in final group of U.S. Open in pursuit of career Grand Slam

Scheffler’s 1-under 69 moved him into a tie for second, one of only five players in red figures through 54 holes on a demanding test. Because he was the first player to post 1-under 209, he’ll join Clark in the final group on Sunday as he looks to win the only major that has eluded him thus far – and on his 30th birthday, no less. But he’s facing a steep deficit, with Clark out to a six-shot lead that has been surrendered just once before in major championship history (Greg Norman, 1996 Masters).