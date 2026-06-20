Scottie Scheffler in final group of U.S. Open in pursuit of career Grand Slam
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler drains 40-foot birdie putt in Round 2 of U.S. Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The deficit may be significant, but Scottie Scheffler will be able to stare down his opponent in search of the final leg of the career Grand Slam.
On a difficult day at the U.S. Open, with gusty winds pushing Shinnecock Hills Golf Club to the brink early in the third round, Scheffler managed one of only two under-par rounds. The problem, though, is that leader Wyndham Clark nearly had one of them.
Scheffler’s 1-under 69 moved him into a tie for second, one of only five players in red figures through 54 holes on a demanding test. Because he was the first player to post 1-under 209, he’ll join Clark in the final group on Sunday as he looks to win the only major that has eluded him thus far – and on his 30th birthday, no less. But he’s facing a steep deficit, with Clark out to a six-shot lead that has been surrendered just once before in major championship history (Greg Norman, 1996 Masters).
Scheffler’s spot in the final pairing seemed unlikely given his start. Facing a seven-shot deficit at the halfway point, he bogeyed each of his first two holes. But he only dropped one other shot the rest of the day, as he roared back into contention despite the firm conditions.
“I got off to a tough start today,” Scheffler said. “We’ve been battling hard for a few days, and I did a good job of keeping myself in the tournament. I’ll need a really nice round tomorrow if I’m going to try and catch Wyndham.”
Scheffler’s rally on Moving Day was certainly impressive, even if there were a pair of putts down the stretch that he wanted to have back. A near-perfect approach from 274 yards on the par-5 16th rolled to within 15 feet, but Scheffler could not convert the eagle putt. Likewise, his stuffed approach to within 4 feet on No. 18 that stirred the greenside gallery led to a two-putt par.
Scheffler will have plenty to celebrate on Sunday – he joked after the round that he “kind of lost a day” by having his 30th birthday coincide with Father’s Day festivities – but he’ll need a Herculean effort to topple Clark. The largest 54-hole deficit he has overcome in his career is five shots at the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.
But it’s still an opportunity for history, as he would become just the seventh player all-time to put his name on all four major trophies. And thanks to a stirring rally, he’ll have the leader in his sights as they square off in the day’s final tee time.
“I think it’s appropriate to understand what’s at stake. I’ve worked really hard for a long time to have a chance to win golf tournaments and win major championships,” Scheffler said. “I have an opportunity to go out there and have a great round and give myself a chance to win the tournament.”