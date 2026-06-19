Harry Higgs making most of unexpected opportunity at U.S. Open

While he has not won on TOUR, the veteran has experienced some high moments: a T4 finish at the 2021 PGA Championship, which came in his first-ever major start and earned him a trip to the 2022 Masters, stands out. But he has spent subsequent years bouncing between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, shuffling through status options, and recently the self-doubt and tendency to “berate” himself on the course took their toll.