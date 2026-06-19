We’ve seen this Wyndham Clark at the U.S. Open before

Clark has already done a lot of that work. He started working with swing coach Pat Coyner over the offseason, and the two have rebuilt his swing back to where it was in 2023 when he won his U.S. Open. Good golf followed, and so did his confidence. But it’s hard to trust it again fully until weeks like this. Clark began his second round with eight pars and a three-putt bogey at the ninth. That threatened to let the field back into it, but Clark found the green at both 10 and 11 and nearly made a pair of birdies. He missed both, but steadied the ship at a vulnerable time. The birdies would come at 12 and 13, the first a product of a wonderful iron shot that stopped within 5 feet. The second was a 29-foot bomb putt that pushed the lead to four strokes.