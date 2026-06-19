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33M AGO

2026 U.S. Open: Full tee times, featured groups for Moving Day

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Wyndham Clark sets up eagle on No. 13 at the U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark sets up eagle on No. 13 at the U.S. Open

Written by Staff

Tee times for Round 3 of the 126th U.S. Open Championship from Shinnecock Hills are now available.

Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick headline the final group, teeing off at 3:45 p.m. ET on Moving Day.

Scottie Scheffler lines up with Brian Harman at 2:01 p.m., with Rory McIlroy and Maverick McNealy right behind at 2:12 p.m..

See the full list of tee times below.

  • 9:00 a.m.: Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 9:11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Eric Lee
  • 9:22 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt
  • 9:33 a.m.: Marek Fleming, Robert MacIntyre
  • 9:44 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 9:55 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Neal Shipley
  • 10:06 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Michael Kim
  • 10:17 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, Miles Russell
  • 10:33 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo
  • 10:44 a.m.: James Nicholas, Angel Hidalgo
  • 10:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
  • 11:06 a.m.: Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson
  • 11:17 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan
  • 11:28 a.m.: Pierceson Coody, Max Greyserman
  • 11:39 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:50 a.m.: Cameron Young, Sungjae Im
  • 12:06 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Spencer Tibbitts
  • 12:17 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Ben Griffin
  • 12:28 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, John Parry
  • 12:39 p.m.: Jackson Van Paris, Ben James
  • 12:50 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1:01 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Johnny Keefer
  • 1:12 p.m.: Ben Kohles, Justin Rose
  • 1:28 p.m.: Corey Conners, Aaron Rai
  • 1:39 p.m.: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy
  • 1:50 p.m.: Niklas Nørgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 2:01 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
  • 2:12 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Rory McIlroy
  • 2:23 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia
  • 2:34 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 2:50 p.m.: Ryder Cowan, William Mouw
  • 3:01 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
  • 3:12 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Justin Thomas
  • 3:23 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim
  • 3:34 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
  • 3:45 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3
Thru
F

-3

T2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3
Thru
F

T2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-3
Thru
F*

-3

T2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-3
Thru
F*

T2

Sam Stevens
USA
S. Stevens
Tot
-3
Thru
F

-3

T2

USA
S. Stevens
Tot
-3
Thru
F

T2

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-3
Thru
F

-3

T2

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-3
Thru
F

6

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-2
Thru
F

-2

6

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-2
Thru
F
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