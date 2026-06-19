33M AGO
2026 U.S. Open: Full tee times, featured groups for Moving Day
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark sets up eagle on No. 13 at the U.S. Open
Written by Staff
Tee times for Round 3 of the 126th U.S. Open Championship from Shinnecock Hills are now available.
Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick headline the final group, teeing off at 3:45 p.m. ET on Moving Day.
Scottie Scheffler lines up with Brian Harman at 2:01 p.m., with Rory McIlroy and Maverick McNealy right behind at 2:12 p.m..
See the full list of tee times below.
- 9:00 a.m.: Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Eric Lee
- 9:22 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt
- 9:33 a.m.: Marek Fleming, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:44 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:55 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Neal Shipley
- 10:06 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Michael Kim
- 10:17 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, Miles Russell
- 10:33 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:44 a.m.: James Nicholas, Angel Hidalgo
- 10:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
- 11:06 a.m.: Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson
- 11:17 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan
- 11:28 a.m.: Pierceson Coody, Max Greyserman
- 11:39 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:50 a.m.: Cameron Young, Sungjae Im
- 12:06 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Spencer Tibbitts
- 12:17 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Ben Griffin
- 12:28 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, John Parry
- 12:39 p.m.: Jackson Van Paris, Ben James
- 12:50 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:01 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Johnny Keefer
- 1:12 p.m.: Ben Kohles, Justin Rose
- 1:28 p.m.: Corey Conners, Aaron Rai
- 1:39 p.m.: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy
- 1:50 p.m.: Niklas Nørgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2:01 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 2:12 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Rory McIlroy
- 2:23 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia
- 2:34 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2:50 p.m.: Ryder Cowan, William Mouw
- 3:01 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 3:12 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Justin Thomas
- 3:23 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim
- 3:34 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
- 3:45 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark