Scottie Scheffler comes up short in first bid for career Grand Slam

Scheffler was consistent throughout the bag this week, gaining strokes on the field in each major metric, but on Sunday he couldn’t convert down the stretch on the greens. Scheffler had five straight birdie putts from inside 20 feet on Nos. 9 to 13 as he tried to chase down a slumping Clark, but he converted only one of those chances and then missed from inside 6 feet for par on No. 14 to fall four shots off the lead.