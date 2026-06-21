Scottie Scheffler comes up short in first bid for career Grand Slam
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Scottie Scheffler on chasing career Grand Slam
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SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Scottie Scheffler will have to wait at least another year to complete the career Grand Slam.
Scheffler was serenaded with “happy birthday” cheers all afternoon, celebrating his 30th birthday on Father’s Day and with a chance to win the only major title that has eluded him thus far through his illustrious career. A third-round 69 gave him a spot alongside leader Wyndham Clark in the final pairing, one of four players who trailed Clark by six shots entering the day.
While Clark showed signs of struggle for much of the day, his hefty advantage dwindling by the hour, Scheffler wasn’t able to take advantage. An opening bogey set the tone for his afternoon, and while he got within three shots after a par on the 13th hole, he got no closer.
A bogey on No. 14 effectively ended his chances to win, as Scheffler signed for a 1-over 71. He finished the week right where he started, at even par, in a tie for fourth and four shots back as Clark won the U.S. Open for the second time in the last four years.
“I mean, it was a battle all week. The golf course was challenging,” Scheffler said. “I felt like I did some good things. I felt like there are some things that I could have improved on. I felt close again. It’s just, like, little things here and there.”
Scheffler was consistent throughout the bag this week, gaining strokes on the field in each major metric, but on Sunday he couldn’t convert down the stretch on the greens. Scheffler had five straight birdie putts from inside 20 feet on Nos. 9 to 13 as he tried to chase down a slumping Clark, but he converted only one of those chances and then missed from inside 6 feet for par on No. 14 to fall four shots off the lead.
“Today I felt like I did enough to have a really good round. It was just, man, I felt like I hit a lot of good putts that were really close to going in,” Scheffler said. “Just wasn’t able to kind of hole those. But overall I felt like I gave myself a decent amount of looks today. Just a few shots, that’s really all it came down to.”
Scheffler opened the year with a win at The American Express but has been on a run of close calls since as he looks for his second victory of 2026. This is Scheffler’s seventh top-five finish since his last win, including the Masters and the U.S. Open, and he has finished T14 or better in all three majors this year.
He’ll have another chance for victory next week at the Travelers Championship, where he won in 2024, and another chance for a major when he defends his Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale next month. But he’ll have to wait another year for his next opportunity to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam, when the U.S. Open heads west to Pebble Beach.
“It was good to be kind of back in the arena,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I’m in a much better spot on Sunday than I did, you know, on Monday to start the week. So I feel like I’m continuing to improve. I’m starting to get the feels that I like in my swing. It’s just a matter of just getting a little bit closer, being a little bit sharper to start tournaments.”