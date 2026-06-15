Nathan Kimsey betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Nathan Kimsey of England tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 27, 2026 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open will take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. The major championship returns to the Southampton, New York venue where players will compete for one of golf's most prestigious titles.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Kimsey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kimsey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|--
Kimsey's recent performances
- Kimsey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished T40 with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kimsey has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kimsey has an average of 1.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kimsey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.793
Kimsey's advanced stats and rankings
- Kimsey has shown strong performance around the greens in his recent outings, with an average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of 0.527 over his last five tournaments.
- His putting has been particularly impressive, posting a 1.101 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
- Overall, Kimsey has maintained solid form with a 1.793 Strokes Gained: Total average across his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kimsey as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.