Nathan Kimsey betting profile: U.S. Open

Kimsey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished T40 with a score of 2-under.

He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kimsey has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kimsey has an average of 1.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.