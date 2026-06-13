RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
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Highlights | RBC Canadian Open | Round 3
The PGA TOUR returns north of the border once again for the RBC Canadian Open, one of the longest-standing events on the TOUR schedule. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course will once again play host – just the eighth such venue to host Canada’s national open since 1977.
Final-round tee times will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. due to weather, with groups of three teeing off from Nos. 1 and 10, according to PGA TOUR Communications on X.
Jackson Suber carded a third-round 66 to take a one-shot lead at 13 under entering Sunday's final round as he chases his first PGA TOUR title. Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark, both 11 under, headline the chasing pack, while PGA TOUR rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju is the low Canadian at 10 under through 54 holes.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action as the TOUR returns to Canada.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 11:47 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala
Featured groups
- 10:30 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Matthieu Pavon, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 11:58 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, David Skinns, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured holes
- Nos. 4, 7, 11, 14 (all par 3s)