McIlroy completes career Grand Slam, wins first Masters in playoff

6:03 p.m.: McIlroy executes what might go down as an all-time golf shot, playing a massive hook around trees from 208 yards on his second shot into the par-5 15th, the ball landing on the front of the green and riding the slope to leave 6 feet for eagle. McIlroy faced ample tree trouble after pulling his tee shot to the left, but he met the moment. It came at a crucial time on the second nine, after he surrendered a four-shot lead with a 4-over stretch on holes 11-14, a jarring turn of events after he seemed to be on cruise control. As they say, though, the Masters doesn't start until the second nine Sunday.