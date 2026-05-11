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2026 PGA Championship: What's the playoff format at Aronimink?

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Scottie Scheffler throws a dart off the tee to set up birdie at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler throws a dart off the tee to set up birdie at PGA Championship

    Written by Staff

    In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes at the 2026 PGA Championship, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes Nos. 10, 17 and 18 at Aronimink Golf Club. If still tied, there will be a sudden-death playoff on No. 18 repeated until a winner is determined.

    About the playoff holes:

    The 472-yard, par-4 10th features two fairway bunkers and a dangerous pond guarding the front left of the water-surrounded green. The 17th is a lengthy 229-yard par 3, where any tee shot to the left could find a pond that runs down the entire left side of the green. The finishing 490-yard, demanding 18th confronts players with trees on both sides and a trio of bunkers on the right side of the fairway. The approach is uphill to a large, terraced green. Pin positions will likely favor the four corners of the green complex.

    The PGA Championship became a stroke-play event in 1958 after using a match-play format for its first 39 iterations.

    There have been five PGA Championship playoffs using the current three-hole aggregate playoff:

    • 2000: Tiger Woods def. Bob May
    • 2004: Vijay Singh def. Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard
    • 2010: Martin Kaymer def. Bubba Watson
    • 2011: Keegan Bradley def. Jason Dufner
    • 2022: Justin Thomas def. Will Zalatoris

    There were eight playoffs prior to the introduction of the three-hole aggregate format, with the first two in 1961 and 1967 using an 18-hole playoff format and six using a sudden-death format.

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    Michael Kartrude betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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