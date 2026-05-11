2026 PGA Championship: What's the playoff format at Aronimink?

The 472-yard, par-4 10th features two fairway bunkers and a dangerous pond guarding the front left of the water-surrounded green. The 17th is a lengthy 229-yard par 3, where any tee shot to the left could find a pond that runs down the entire left side of the green. The finishing 490-yard, demanding 18th confronts players with trees on both sides and a trio of bunkers on the right side of the fairway. The approach is uphill to a large, terraced green. Pin positions will likely favor the four corners of the green complex.