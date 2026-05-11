Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.