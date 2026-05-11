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7H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler watches his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler watches his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion to the PGA Championship, having won the tournament last year at 11-under. The 2026 PGA Championship will take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the PGA Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025169-68-65-71-11
    2024T867-66-73-65-13
    2023T267-68-73-65-7
    2022MC71-75+6
    2021T872-74-71-70-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6590.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2900.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5850.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5220.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.0561.405

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked first with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranked first by breaking par 28.86% of the time.
    • Scheffler's 2.056 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked first on TOUR this season. He has earned 2,431 FedExCup Regular Season points (second) and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.88% ranked first.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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