Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship
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Scottie Scheffler watches his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion to the PGA Championship, having won the tournament last year at 11-under. The 2026 PGA Championship will take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17.
Scheffler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|2024
|T8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|2023
|T2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2021
|T8
|72-74-71-70
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.659
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.290
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.585
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.522
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.056
|1.405
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked first with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranked first by breaking par 28.86% of the time.
- Scheffler's 2.056 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked first on TOUR this season. He has earned 2,431 FedExCup Regular Season points (second) and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.88% ranked first.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.