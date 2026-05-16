PGA Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather delays, more

Alex Smalley sits at 6 under and holds the 54-hole lead over a compact leaderboard filled with firepower. Ludvig Åberg, who leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, is among the five players tied for second, two shots behind Smalley. Masters champion Rory McIlroy is just three shots back of the lead as he hunts his second major of 2026. Scottie Scheffler is 1 under after a second straight round of 71.