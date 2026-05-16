PGA Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather delays, more
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Scottie Scheffler on PGA Championship leaderboard: 'I've never seen anything like this'
The 108th PGA Championship continues at Aronimink Golf Club.
Alex Smalley sits at 6 under and holds the 54-hole lead over a compact leaderboard filled with firepower. Ludvig Åberg, who leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, is among the five players tied for second, two shots behind Smalley. Masters champion Rory McIlroy is just three shots back of the lead as he hunts his second major of 2026. Scottie Scheffler is 1 under after a second straight round of 71.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action the rest of the week.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert: "PGA Championship Range Show"
- Sunday: noon-2:30 p.m. on PGAChampionship.com
Streaming on ESPN+
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Featured groups, featured holes: Various morning/afternoon groups each day; available on ESPN+
Radio (SiriusXM)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson