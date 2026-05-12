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2026 PGA Championship: What is the cut at Aronimink Golf Club?

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Keegan Bradley on what sets PGA Championship apart from other majors

Keegan Bradley on what sets PGA Championship apart from other majors

    Written by Staff

    The 108th PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday, May 14, from Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia. The 156-player field at the 2026 PGA Championship will be cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

    The PGA Championship’s cut rule differs from a typical PGA TOUR Full-Field Event, in which the top 65 and ties after the first two rounds qualify for the third and final rounds. The Masters field (95 players this year) is cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. The U.S. Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. The Open Championship uses the same format as the PGA Championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties at the halfway point. THE PLAYERS Championship, like most PGA TOUR Full-Field Events, cuts to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

    In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes at the 2026 PGA Championship, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes Nos. 10, 17 and 18 at Aronimink. If still tied, there will be a sudden-death playoff on No. 18 repeated until a winner is determined.

    The PGA Championship became a stroke-play event in 1958 after using a match-play format for its first 39 iterations.

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    R1
    Groupings Official

    PGA Championship

    Braden Shattuck
    USA
    B. Shattuck
    USA
    B. Shattuck
    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    David Puig
    ESP
    D. Puig
    ESP
    D. Puig
    Denny McCarthy
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    USA
    D. McCarthy
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