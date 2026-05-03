So close again: Scottie Scheffler stacks third straight runner-up finish
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Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down from 61 feet for birdie on No. 16 at Cadillac
Scheffler finishes solo second at Cadillac Championship for third consecutive runner-up result
Scheffler finishes solo second at Cadillac Championship for third consecutive runner-up result
MIAMI — For Scottie Scheffler, the consistency remains almost unmatched. The finishing kick, at least for now, has proven just out of reach.
Scheffler’s solo second at the Cadillac Championship marked his third consecutive runner-up finish, a stretch that underscores both his dominance and the razor-thin margins at the top of the game. He finished one shot behind Rory McIlroy at the Masters and lost a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick at RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. Those were near misses. This week, chasing a red-hot Cameron Young was something different.
“I felt like I couldn't really get anything going,” said Scheffler, who finished at 13 under following a final-round 71, six shots back of Young. “I was hitting it decent enough. Just putts were going kind of around the hole. Tough to get a lot of momentum. I hit it pretty nice to start, just didn't hole the putts I needed to.”
That lack of momentum defined his Sunday. A tough break at the par-4 seventh led to bogey, and a “sloppy” dropped shot at the ninth kept him from mounting any real pressure as he turned in even par.
Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down from 61 feet for birdie on No. 16 at Cadillac
“Just didn't really get enough momentum going,” he added. “Wasn't hitting it close enough and wasn't holing those 15- to 20-footers when I needed them.”
Still, zoom out and Scheffler’s position is as familiar as ever. Since 2022, he has been inside the top two through 54 holes 24 times, converting 15 of those into victories – a 62.5% rate that leads his peers, including McIlroy (60%) and Xander Schauffele (41.67%). The pattern is clear: When Scheffler is in the mix, he usually finishes the job.
This week, however, he ran into a player who simply didn’t blink.
“Cam played fantastic golf all week,” Scheffler said. “I played with him three out of the four days, and he was hitting a lot of quality shots and making putts from anywhere. He was going to be a tough man to beat this week.”
Scheffler saw it up close from the start. Paired with Young for the opening two rounds, he opened with a 1-under 71 that promised more than it delivered. After three birdies in his first five holes Thursday, he failed to have another the rest of the day, with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 halting his progress. It also continued a trend, marking the sixth time in his last eight starts that he’s been outside the top 20 after the opening round.
Friday was sharper. Scheffler carded a bogey-free 67 but ended the day exactly where he started – seven shots off the lead and still looking up at Young.
By Saturday, he had worked his way into contention with a 3-under 69, though the gap remained stubborn.
“The tournament’s in his hands right now,” Scheffler said Saturday, standing six shots back. “I can go out and have a really good round, and if he has another really good round, he’s going to be a tough guy to catch. All I can do is go out and try and have a great round and see where that leaves me.”
Sunday’s 68 – which got a little juice toward the end, thanks to a stretch of three straight birdies on Nos. 15-17 – left him second. Again.
Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 1 in two, makes birdie at Cadillac
When asked what stood out most about Young’s performance, however, Scheffler was clear: “On the greens he was unbelievable this week. First 27 holes I don't think he missed anything really. It was nuts. Guy was just holing everything. When you're hitting really good shots and holing a lot of putts that's a recipe to run away with a golf tournament.”
Even in defeat, Scheffler said he sees progress, noting: “Overall, some good takeaways from this week.” That perspective will carry him as he turns his attention forward to the PGA Championship in two weeks.
“Go home tonight hopefully and get ready for the PGA,” Scheffler said. “A lot of positives. Some stuff I can clean up, but overall, definitely some positives from the last few weeks.”
Next comes rest – by design. Scheffler will skip the Truist Championship as part of a schedule built around his best preparations for major championships.
“My schedule for me always operates on kind of a cadence,” he said earlier in the week. “Like I typically don't love playing the week before a major. … If I had it my way I would play every single week out here. But just the nature of our sport.”
That cadence, he explained, is rooted in the physical and mental toll of elite competition.
“In order for me to show up and play my best I have to have off time,” Scheffler said. “That’s something I’ve learned as my career has gone on – how important rest is for me. … It’s more about doing what I can in my allotted amount of time in order to get ready and going home and getting rest so my brain and body is actually ready to compete.”
Three straight seconds isn’t the standard Scheffler sets for himself. But it’s a reminder of just how often he puts himself in position – and how narrow the gap can be between dominance and just missing.