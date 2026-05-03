So close again: Scottie Scheffler stacks third straight runner-up finish

Scheffler saw it up close from the start. Paired with Young for the opening two rounds, he opened with a 1-under 71 that promised more than it delivered. After three birdies in his first five holes Thursday, he failed to have another the rest of the day, with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 halting his progress. It also continued a trend, marking the sixth time in his last eight starts that he’s been outside the top 20 after the opening round.