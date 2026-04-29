Scottie Scheffler stays steady as stakes soar at Blue Monster for Cadillac Championship
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Scottie Scheffler talks first impressions of Trump National Doral, strategy to tackling Blue Monster
MIAMI — At Trump National Doral, there’s no mystery about what it takes to contend — only execution. And after two days and an early look at Doral's famed Blue Monster Course, returning to the PGA TOUR schedule for the first time since 2016, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler understands the assignment.
“This course in particular is pretty straightforward in a sense of like you can see off the tee box where you need to hit it, it's just a matter of hitting it there time and time again,” Scheffler said Wednesday. “There's not really many tricks to this golf course. It's just very, very difficult. … There's just a lot of bunkers, a lot of water and the golf holes are long. So with that combination, it's going to be tough.”
It’s a description that fits both the venue and the moment Scheffler finds himself in. The world No. 1 and FedExCup leader arrives for his ninth start of the season riding a stretch of form that is as consistent as it is quietly dominant. Back-to-back runner-up finishes earlier this month at the Masters Tournament and RBC Heritage mark the first time in his career he’s finished second in consecutive starts, extending a run that now includes 29 straight top-25 finishes on TOUR.
The results suggest control. The reality, as Scheffler often explains, is far more delicate. That balance will be tested all week, but nowhere more than on the Blue Monster’s iconic finishing hole – a 473-yard par 4 that can shift dramatically with the wind.
Scottie Scheffler talks first impressions of Trump National Doral, strategy to tackling Blue Monster
“A lot of it depends on wind direction,” he explained. “If it's into the wind, now all of a sudden the fairway's 25 yards wide. … Instead of hitting a wedge into the green I'm going to be hitting a 4-iron. … Any way you want to look at it, it's pretty hard.”
It’s a hole that encapsulates the broader challenge of Doral: width that disappears, options that shrink and execution that becomes non-negotiable. Even for the game’s best, there is no coasting through it. That understanding of margins – how small they are, how quickly they can shift – is central to Scheffler’s current run. The difference between winning and finishing just short, he knows, often comes down to moments that feel almost trivial in real time.
“When you're in a good spot, … sometimes it doesn't feel that difficult. And then sometimes you hit a good shot and get a bad break and it's like, ‘Man, I'm so close to just getting to a spot where like I can go on a run,’” Scheffler said reflecting on his recent stretch of strong play. “And then it's like, hit a good shot, plugs in a bunker, get a wind gust, something like that and you're like, instead of birdieing that hole where I felt I deserved it because I hit a really good shot, I make bogey, and all of a sudden that's two shots. And then you look at the end of the tournament, like my last two runner-ups, that's a big difference, two shots at the end of a week. Little stuff like that over the course of four day days can be the difference between winning and losing.
Those two shots have defined his last two weeks. They’re also what make his consistency all the more remarkable: not just staying near the top of leaderboards, but doing so while navigating the randomness inherent in the game.
Even amid a competitive stretch, Scheffler continues to look for edges in unexpected places. On Wednesday, that meant sharing a pro-am round with Formula 1 star Sergio “Checo” Pérez — an opportunity less about competition and more about curiosity.
“That's one of my favorite things to do when I get around people like that,” Scheffler noted. “…Any time I'm with an athlete from another sport I love hearing about their methods, how they do things, how they approach events. That type of stuff just really interests me.
“When I see somebody like Checo, who has had such a successful career in F1 and in his sport and made it to the top of his sport, like that's something that's really interesting just to talk to somebody about to see their mentality, to see how they approach things, what they do. Like today we were talking about cardio for a bit today. Like that stuff just interests me. I like seeing what makes people tick. I like learning from them. I feel like you can be learning all the time, no matter who it is. I think there's always something to be learned.”
Scottie Scheffler discusses why playing golf with top athletes in other sports is ‘one of my favorite things’
For Scheffler, those conversations are more than casual exchanges. They’re part of a broader effort to understand performance how elite athletes in any discipline prepare, recover and sustain success over time. It’s a mindset that mirrors his approach to golf – an approach has him trending toward another defining stretch of the season. The PGA Championship looms next, where Scheffler will arrive as defending champion – a title that carried deep personal significance when he captured it last year.
“I think sometimes people don't have a great understanding of what it takes in order to be in those positions. For me to have a chance to win the PGA Championship, it is quite literally a lifetime of work and sacrifice and dedication to a sport to have a chance to win just one tournament,” he explained regarding his particularly effusive reaction to winning at Quail Hollow Club. “… I always have those feelings when you're able to win tournaments just because no matter what tournament it is, it's a lifetime of work in order to achieve something like that, so sometimes I show it and other times I don't. But the feeling is always there.”
Beyond that, another milestone quietly sits within reach. A victory at the U.S. Open this summer would complete the career Grand Slam, placing Scheffler in one of the game’s most exclusive groups. It’s the kind of achievement that once lived only in the realm of childhood imagination.
"I never stood there in the mirror and said, ‘I have to do this,’ but this was always something that I dreamed about doing,” Scheffler responded thoughtfully when asked about his desire to win that elusive fourth major. “… I wore pants to school growing up because that's what I saw the professionals wearing, and I wanted to be like them. I get to live my dream out here playing tournaments and competing, and the actual competition is one of my favorite things in the whole world. If I could, I would play every single week out here. Playing competitive golf on the PGA TOUR is so much fun. I wish I could. I wish I could play my best every single week.”
Still, if there’s one constant in Scheffler’s perspective, it’s his ability to narrow the focus. Big-picture accomplishments may loom, but they don’t linger. Not this week. Not on a course like Doral. Because here, the task at hand at the Blue Monster is as straightforward as he first described – and just as demanding: See the shot. Hit the shot. Do it again.
And for Scheffler, it may be exactly what keeps him right where he’s been: on the edge of something more.