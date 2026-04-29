Scottie Scheffler stays steady as stakes soar at Blue Monster for Cadillac Championship

“When you're in a good spot, … sometimes it doesn't feel that difficult. And then sometimes you hit a good shot and get a bad break and it's like, ‘Man, I'm so close to just getting to a spot where like I can go on a run,’” Scheffler said reflecting on his recent stretch of strong play. “And then it's like, hit a good shot, plugs in a bunker, get a wind gust, something like that and you're like, instead of birdieing that hole where I felt I deserved it because I hit a really good shot, I make bogey, and all of a sudden that's two shots. And then you look at the end of the tournament, like my last two runner-ups, that's a big difference, two shots at the end of a week. Little stuff like that over the course of four day days can be the difference between winning and losing.