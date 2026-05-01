Ride continues for Alex Fitzpatrick, who's in the mix at Cadillac Championship

"I think the nice thing is it feels like I'm doing the right things with my golf game. I'm working towards the right things," Fitzpatrick said. "It's exciting. I feel like my game has been good for a while now. I think for a few months it didn't really translate on the golf course how I would have liked, but it's really taken a turn the past two months. I feel in control of my ball, which is nice. So, hopefully I keep hitting fairways and hitting greens and we'll see what happens this weekend."