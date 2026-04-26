See who earned Signature Event starts at Cadillac Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
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Smalley/Springer makes birdie on No. 18 at Zurich Classic
Alex Smalley moved into the Aon Swing 5 to secure a spot in the Cadillac Championship.
Alex Smalley moved into the Aon Swing 5 to secure a spot in the Cadillac Championship.
Alex Smalley and his partner Hayden Springer fell just one shot short of winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but Smalley earned his way into the Cadillac Championship via the Aon Swing 5 – jumping 12 spots in the standings thanks to his tie for second Sunday.
Smalley and Springer shot a 4-under 68 to bookend their incredible opening-round 58 to finish at 30 under for the week, and one back of winners Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick.
“If you would have told us we would have finished tied for second at the beginning of the week, we probably would have taken it and not chosen to play,” Smalley said Sunday.
Smalley has had a steady if unspectacular season so far on the PGA TOUR, making 10 of 11 cuts. But his best golf has come in the last couple of weeks as he’s had four top-25 finishes in the last five events – including a tie for 14th at the Valero Texas Open in his last start on TOUR.
Alex Smalley hits 196-yard approach to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Valero
Rounding out the Aon Swing 5 was Ricky Castillo – who topped the standings – followed by David Lipsky (who finished tied for 26th with partner Rico Hoey in New Orleans), Matt Wallace and Chandler Blanchet.
The Aon Next 10 remained unchanged week-over-week. Min Woo Lee topped the standings with Jake Knapp, Gary Woodland, Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Patrick Rodgers earning their way into the Cadillac Championship.
Theegala and Aaron Rai finished tied for 24th in New Orleans while Yellamaraju and Ryan Gerard finished 34th.