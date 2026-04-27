The Open Championship to return to Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2028

Turnberry hasn't experienced that since 2009, when Tom Watson — at age 59 — lost excruciatingly in a playoff to Stewart Cink. Five years later, Trump bought the resort set along the Ayrshire coast in Scotland across from the Ailsa Craig and The R&A has opted not to go back there, with its former CEO, Martin Slumbers, saying it wouldn't until it was comfortable the topic would be about golf and not the owner.