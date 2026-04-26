Fitzpatricks earn big prize in 'The Big Easy' as Alex earns PGA TOUR card with Zurich Classic of New Orleans win

It wasn’t easy through the back nine for the Fitzpatrick brothers as they kept struggling after the bogey on 14. Their approach on No. 15 had them off the green but Matt rolled in an 8-foot par to stay in the mix and then Matt, again, saved Alex on No. 16 – knocking a tidy pitch to just 2 feet after Alex’s approach was right and short of the green. Alex hit a lovely tee shot on the par-3 17th to just 14 feet to set up an easy par before they headed to the 72nd hole needing a birdie to win. The drive was solid, 322 yards to the fairway, but Alex, again, was a little off with his approach. That led to the lengthy bunker shot for Matt, but they had lucked out with how it ended up.