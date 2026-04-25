Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
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Highlights | Round 3 | Zurich Classic
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the longtime team event on the PGA TOUR schedule, continues to Sunday's finale at the 7,425-yard, par-72 TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana and features a $9.5 million purse.
Teams of two face off in Four-ball (best ball) and Foursomes (alternate shot). Check out the full format here.
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick hold a four-shot lead heading into the final round after setting a new tournament record Saturday with a 57 in Four-ball. Matt is chasing his third win on TOUR this season, while Alex seeks an exemption through 2028 to play on TOUR alongside his brother. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat are tied for second at 26 under with Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
- 11:25 a.m.: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore, Adrian Dumont de Chassart/Davis Chatfield
Featured Groups
- 10:41 a.m.: Ryan Gerard/Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker
- 11:03 a.m.: John Parry/Dan Brown, Luke Clanton/ Blades Brown
Featured holes
- Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 (all par 3s)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.