Scottie Scheffler sets up duel with Matt Fitzpatrick after Moving Day 64 at RBC Heritage

"Yeah, Fitzy is a guy that I think – I admire him because he works really hard. He's a guy that I see always doing stuff in order to play well. He's a guy that gets really into his stats. He's a guy that's going to check every single box that he can in order to get out here and play well. He's a guy that when you look, has always improved over the course of his career and made some changes in order to improve.