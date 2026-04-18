Scottie Scheffler sets up duel with Matt Fitzpatrick after Moving Day 64 at RBC Heritage
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Scottie Scheffler Round 3 highlights from RBC Heritage
Written by Stephanie Royer
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The looming question at Harbour Town Golf Links wasn't a matter of if world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler would contend, but rather, when.
After carding 68 and 67 in the first two rounds at the RBC Heritage, the season's fourth Signature Event, Scheffler entered Saturday at 7-under par, seven shots back of Matt Fitzpatrick's lead. It only took him six holes – where he made five birdies – to trim the deficit to two, before he moved into a tie for the lead with a 31 on the front nine.
He stalled on the back nine before birdieing two of his final three holes for a 64, 14-under for the tournament and in solo second three shots back of Fitzpatrick heading into the final round.
"Good to be back in the tournament," said Scheffler. "I was a little bit behind the 8-ball going into today but had a nice round to put myself back in position. ... I knew I didn't have to do anything crazy in order to get back in contention. I just had to have a really nice round. Was able to get off to a really good start and had a good finish."
Scottie Scheffler on third-round 64 at RBC Heritage
Strokes Gained: Approach has been the 20-time PGA TOUR winner's superpower over the past few seasons, but in 2026, Scheffler ranks 81st in that category and is seeking his first win since The American Express in January. He ranked 21st in the field in Round 3 at Harbour Town and relied on scrambling to avoid big numbers while capitalizing on shorter birdie putts, making everything inside 14 feet on the front nine.
Scheffler won the RBC Heritage in 2024 at 19-under par by three shots, becoming the first since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to capture both the green jacket and tartan jackets in back-to-back weeks.
"I think having experience on a golf course always helps," said Scheffler. "This is a golf course where as you get later in the day, it typically will get more challenging just because the golf course continues to firm up. You continue to get more wind, and I think closing out on this golf course can be challenging."
He'll be playing with Fitzpatrick, another past champion at Harbour Town, in the final group on Sunday. Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka and Brian Harman are the next-closest challengers at 13-under par.
"Yeah, Fitzy is a guy that I think – I admire him because he works really hard. He's a guy that I see always doing stuff in order to play well. He's a guy that gets really into his stats. He's a guy that's going to check every single box that he can in order to get out here and play well. He's a guy that when you look, has always improved over the course of his career and made some changes in order to improve.
Matt Fitzpatrick chips in for eagle on No. 15 at RBC Heritage
"You look at him when he first came out, he was a lot slower off the tee than he is now. He's got a lot of speed. He doesn't use it on every single shot, but he uses it when necessary. Not only is he a hard worker, but I think he's a really smart player, as well."
Scheffler is coming off a second-place finish to Rory McIlroy at the Masters last week. He notably stumbled out of the gates at Augusta National, putting up a second-round 74 before his third-round 65 bumped him from 12 to four shots behind the leaders entering the final round. He finished one shot short.
Another Moving Day surge has Scheffler within striking distance of a worthy opponent.
Can he flip the script this time?