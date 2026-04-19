Scottie Scheffler's weekend rally comes up short again, loses to Matt Fitzpatrick in RBC Heritage playoff

Scheffler is still searching for his second win of the season and a 21st TOUR victory since capturing his first event of the season, The American Express. His streak of 18 straight top-10 finishes, the longest streak by any golfer in the modern era, ended at The Genesis Invitational. He's finished no worse than T24 this season, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The questions about his dip in form – he has led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach for the past three years, but this season is on average 81st – are only a testament to the standard he's set for himself.