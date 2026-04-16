After Masters near-miss, Scottie Scheffler posts solid 68 at RBC Heritage

"Yeah, I was pleased," said Scheffler on his first impressions of the course. "When you look at a place like this, if you had one of the restoration guys come in, typically what they do is they kind of widen things, they take out some trees, they make the greens a little bit bigger. When we heard this golf course was going to get renovated, I think that was a fear of ours because it's a special and unique place in the sense of you have to control your ball. You have to shape it both ways. You have to do different things with your golf ball, which when you look at modern golf course design, I think it's a bit of a lost art in the way they do things.