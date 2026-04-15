Here’s every change made at Harbour Town Golf Links, site of RBC Heritage

“But knowing that Davis was doing this made me feel a lot better, one, because he is very good at this, but two, he loves -- he isn't going to completely change a golf course at a place that he loves like Harbour Town,” Thomas continued. “Anything that he was changing or doing was going to be very minor and for the better because a lot of what makes Harbour Town what it is, you need to keep, and that's the doglegs, the small greens, the trees where they are. From what I've seen so far, it is very, very subtle tweaks.”