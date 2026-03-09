PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range, tracking all range sessions at THE PLAYERS Championship

2 Min Read

Latest

PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range at this week at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR)

PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range at this week at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR is debuting TOURCAST Range, an interactive 3D experience that will let fans follow their favorite PGA TOUR players during their range sessions at THE PLAYERS Championship this week.

    Available on PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app, fans are now privy to deeper insights about every player in the field. Using the existing ShotLink powered by CDW capabilities, every swing taken by a player on the range at TPC Sawgrass will be tracked, logged and viewable for users.

    What will fans be able to see? The details include carry distance, ball speed, apex, curve and launch and landing angles. Each shot features a 3D trace and a full scatterplot for every player. Each session’s metrics include total balls hit, longest drive and a distance breakdown to highlight how players structure their warm‑up.

    The feature is new to THE PLAYERS this year, but will expand beyond this week at TPC Sawgrass. TOURCAST Range will be available at the six remaining Signature Events, as well as the FedExCup Playoffs. Sessions will be recorded throughout each tournament – from Monday through Sunday – and archived so fans can easily revisit any player’s sessions, providing additional insight throughout the season. Tournament and year‑to‑date ShotLink stats are also incorporated to give fans a clearer picture of a player’s current form across all areas of their game.

    The innovation of TOURCAST Range is another result of the PGA TOUR’s ongoing Fan Forward initiative, designed to better serve the interests of a growing fan base and give fans more access and insight. TOURCAST Range introduces a new way to delve deeper into a key part of the game that was previously unavailable.

    Users can access TOURCAST Range through the leaderboard page on PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app.

    To start exploring TOURCAST Range, click here.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Check out what's new at THE PLAYERS Championship for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 8, 2026

    Who to watch: McIlroy, Scheffler headline featured groups for THE PLAYERS

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for THE PLAYERS Championship?

    Latest
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW