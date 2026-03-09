PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range, tracking all range sessions at THE PLAYERS Championship
2 Min Read
PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range at this week at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR is debuting TOURCAST Range, an interactive 3D experience that will let fans follow their favorite PGA TOUR players during their range sessions at THE PLAYERS Championship this week.
Available on PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app, fans are now privy to deeper insights about every player in the field. Using the existing ShotLink powered by CDW capabilities, every swing taken by a player on the range at TPC Sawgrass will be tracked, logged and viewable for users.
What will fans be able to see? The details include carry distance, ball speed, apex, curve and launch and landing angles. Each shot features a 3D trace and a full scatterplot for every player. Each session’s metrics include total balls hit, longest drive and a distance breakdown to highlight how players structure their warm‑up.
The feature is new to THE PLAYERS this year, but will expand beyond this week at TPC Sawgrass. TOURCAST Range will be available at the six remaining Signature Events, as well as the FedExCup Playoffs. Sessions will be recorded throughout each tournament – from Monday through Sunday – and archived so fans can easily revisit any player’s sessions, providing additional insight throughout the season. Tournament and year‑to‑date ShotLink stats are also incorporated to give fans a clearer picture of a player’s current form across all areas of their game.
The innovation of TOURCAST Range is another result of the PGA TOUR’s ongoing Fan Forward initiative, designed to better serve the interests of a growing fan base and give fans more access and insight. TOURCAST Range introduces a new way to delve deeper into a key part of the game that was previously unavailable.
Users can access TOURCAST Range through the leaderboard page on PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app.
To start exploring TOURCAST Range, click here.