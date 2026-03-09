PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range, tracking all range sessions at THE PLAYERS Championship

The feature is new to THE PLAYERS this year, but will expand beyond this week at TPC Sawgrass. TOURCAST Range will be available at the six remaining Signature Events, as well as the FedExCup Playoffs. Sessions will be recorded throughout each tournament – from Monday through Sunday – and archived so fans can easily revisit any player’s sessions, providing additional insight throughout the season. Tournament and year‑to‑date ShotLink stats are also incorporated to give fans a clearer picture of a player’s current form across all areas of their game.